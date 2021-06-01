Headlines From China: Bilibili Removes Friends’ Related Videos Following Alleged Copyright Infringement

Bilibili Removes Friends’ Related Videos Following Alleged Copyright Infringement

Chinese video-streaming platform Bilibili on Monday removed all videos related to the American television sitcom “Friends” after “Friends: The Reunion” ignited a copyright battle with Chinese video-streaming sites on copyright infringement over the weekend. Chinese video sites including iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku and Bilibili have the full-season copyright for “Friends,” which is expected to launch in the second half of this year, according to a notice Bilibili sent to the Global Times on Monday. Read more Global Times

Revisiting “Lust, Caution,” Ang Lee’s Severely Underappreciated Spy Drama

By the mid-2000s, director Ang Lee had become a household name after the release of his film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The high-flying blockbuster, which featured some of China’s most famous actors, is still considered a classic of modern Chinese wuxia film. But perhaps truer in spirit to Lee’s tendency of exploring unspoken desires is Lust, Caution — an underrated spy thriller set in wartime China that is remembered most vividly for its explicit sex scenes. Read more RADII China