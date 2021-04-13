China’s Entertainment Industry Threatens Legal Action Against Re-Edited Fan Videos

Streaming platforms and production companies are reminding people that, while abridged versions and mini reviews of popular programming have eager audiences in China, they can still constitute copyright violations.

China’s online video platforms, normally at loggerheads as they battle for market share, have come together to condemn those who use their content for unauthorized highlight clips, synopses, and reaction reels — emergent formats that are becoming increasingly popular among the country’s young viewers.

In a joint statement Friday, over 70 streaming sites, production companies, and industry associations called for a boycott of videos featuring copyrighted content from films and TV dramas that has been re-edited by internet users. The signatories — which include dominant video-streaming platforms iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku — said they would take “focused” and “necessary” legal action against videos found to include unauthorized content.

With user-generated video platforms like Bilibili, Kuaishou, and Douyin — as TikTok is branded in China — entering the social media fray, a large number of content creators are producing millions of videos based on TV dramas and films. These best-of clips, mini reviews, and abridged versions of shows and films attract billions of views without directly benefitting the production companies behind them.

In Friday’s statement, the companies acknowledged the role of such videos as a creative outlet allowing viewers to consume the content they crave in a fraction of the regular runtime. However, they’re also infringing copyrights and, in some cases, misinterpreting the original work. Failing to police this unauthorized content, the companies warned, risks “gradually destroying the healthy ecosystem of the whole film and television industry.”

The companies implored content creators to seek and receive authorization before reproducing copyrighted content on any platform. “We appeal to the whole of society to report, delete, and block such content; prevent and boycott acts of infringement; and safeguard the rights and interests of the film and television industry together,” the statement said.

Previously, Gong Yu, the founder and CEO of iQiyi, had said in a media interview last year that, apart from some positive promotional effects, re-edited videos have meant huge losses for copyrighted films and dramas, and that iQiyi would take legal action where necessary to deal with the issue. In 2017, five production companies sued the popular social media account AmoGood, known for posting highly condensed film summaries on various platforms so users could “watch this film in X minutes,” for copyright infringement and economic losses. Continue to read the full article here

– This article originally appeared on Sixth Tone.